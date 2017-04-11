US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 11 Ntpc Ltd
* Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company, a JV between co, Bangladesh Power Development Board achieved financial closure on April 10, 2017
* NTPC Ltd says agreement was signed with Indian Exim Bank to provide loan up to $1.6 billion for financing project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)