March 30 NTPC Ltd

* 260 MW capacity (4x65 mw) of Bhadla solar PV project at bhadla rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs. Of 25.03.2017

* Says commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 40522 mw and 47293 mw respectively Source text: bit.ly/2odWIxC Further company coverage: