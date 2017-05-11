BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
May 11 NTS ASA
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT NOK 19.7 MILLION VERSUS NOK 25.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE NOK 121.8 MILLION VERSUS NOK 116.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE NOK 121.8 MILLION VERSUS NOK 116.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Parexel International- co required to pay West Street Parent LLC termination fee, $138 million under conditions where co terminates Pamplona merger deal