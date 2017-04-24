April 24 Nikkei:

* NTT Docomo's group operating profit is seen edging up to around 950 billion yen ($8.63 billion) in the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo's top-line operating revenue is likely to rise modestly in the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo's operating revenue likely fell short of the projected 2 pct increase to 4.61 trillion yen in the year ending march 2018 - Nikkei

* For fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, NTT Docomo's operating profit expected to come in close to co's forecast, at around 940 billion yen - Nikkei