BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 NTT System SA:
* FY 2016 net profit 3.4 million zlotys ($859,910) versus 5.7 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 revenue 595.4 million zlotys versus 730.9 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9539 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 27 Roman Polanski, whose 1960s films "Repulsion" and "Rosemary's Baby" focused on women in mental torment, returns to the same theme in a film that screened at Cannes on Saturday to mixed reviews.