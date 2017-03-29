New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 NU World Holdings Ltd:
* Heps for six month period ended 28 february 2017 to be between 338.24 cents and 369.95 cents, up between 60% and 75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.