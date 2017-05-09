May 9 Nuance Communications Inc

* Nuance announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Nuance Communications Inc - In Q2 of fiscal 2017, Nuance reported GAAP revenue of $499.6 million, compared to $478.7 million a year ago. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: