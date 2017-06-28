BRIEF-Kennametal board names Christopher Rossi CEO
* Kennametal board names Christopher Rossi chief executive officer; De Feo appointed executive chairman
June 28 Nuance Communications Inc
* Nuance comments on malware incident
* Nuance has engaged leading security experts to assist in responding to incident
* Indicated that on Tuesday, June 27, portions of its network were affected by a global malware incident
* "As soon as company became aware of situation, it took measures to contain incident and assess extent of impact on its network" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kennametal board names Christopher Rossi chief executive officer; De Feo appointed executive chairman
* Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. announces payment of an increased quarterly $0.1025 per share dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: