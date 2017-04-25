BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 25 Nucleus Software Exports Ltd:
* March quarter consol net profit 222.6 million rupees versus 141.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol total income from operations 936.9 million versus 927.3 million rupees year ago
* Says recommends final dividend at 50 percent per share Source text: bit.ly/2pvrW3X Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17