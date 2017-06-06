BRIEF-Dean Foods Co acquires Uncle Matt's Organic
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic
June 6 Nucor Corp
* Nucor corp - declared regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3775 per share on Nucor's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic
* Google says working on a new video format, called VR180, that it believes will make virtual reality content easier to create - blog Source text : http://bit.ly/2s0dwps Further company coverage: