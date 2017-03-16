March 16 Nucor Corp

* Nucor Corp - expects Q1 results to be in range of $1.10 to $1.15 per diluted share

* Nucor CORP - expected improvement in earnings in Q1 of 2017 compared to Q4 of 2016 is primarily due to performance of our steel mills segment.

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nucor Corp - profitability of steel products segment in Q1 of 2017 is expected to decrease compared to Q4 of 2016 due to typical seasonality

* Nucor Corp - expect increased profitability of raw materials segment in Q1 of 2017 as compared to Q4 of 2016