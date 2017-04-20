Sherwin-Williams wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Valspar -FTC
WASHINGTON, May 26 Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. rival Valspar Corp, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
April 20 Nucor Corp
* Nucor reports results for first quarter of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $1.11
* Q1 sales $4.82 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.54 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nucor - total tons shipped to outside customers were 6,584,000 tons in q1 of 2017, a 13% increase from q4 of 2016 and a 7% increase from q1 of 2016
* Nucor corp- average sales price per ton in q1 of 2017 increased 8% compared to q4 of 2016 and increased 21% from q1 of 2016
* Nucor corp- performance of steel mills segment is expected to improve in q2 of 2017 as compared to q1 of 2017 as metal margins are expected to expand
* Nucor corp- also expect intercompany profit eliminations to have a smaller relative impact in q2 of 2017
* Nucor corp- performance of raw materials segment expected to improve in q2 2017 compared to q1 2017 due to improved profitability of dri facilities
* Nucor corp - average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used during q1 of 2017 was $284, an increase of 20% from $236 in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. rival Valspar Corp, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)