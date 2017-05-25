May 25 Nucor Corp
* Nucor to build galvanizing line at its kentucky sheet mill
* Investing an estimated $176 million to build a hot band
galvanizing and pickling line at its sheet mill in ghent,
kentucky
* New galvanizing line will expand Nucor steel gallatin's
product capabilities and have an annual capacity of 500,000
tons
* Nnew line will create synergies with nucor's other sheet
mills and increase company's market share of coated steel in
midwest
* Once necessary approvals are obtained, it is expected to
take two years to construct galvanizing line and begin
operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: