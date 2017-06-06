BRIEF-J2 Global announces pricing of $650 mln senior unsecured notes
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
June 6NuFlare Technology Inc
* Says a Tokyo-based unit of TOSHIBA CORPORATION will hold 50 percent voting power (6 million shares) of the co and become co's top shareholder instead of TOSHIBA CORPORATION
* Says change will occur on July 1
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.