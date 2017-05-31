BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31 Nuheara Ltd-
* Nuheara partners with Widex and Bloom hearing
* Entered into retail partnership with widex australia for nuheara's iqbuds to be sold in bloom hearing clinics in australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Barda gives notice of intent to exercise first contract option to further fund mediwound’s nexobrid® development