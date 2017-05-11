BRIEF-Alliance Data signs agreement to manage Diamonds International credit card program
* Alliance Data signs agreement to manage credit card program for Diamonds International, the Caribbean's largest duty-free jeweler
May 11 Numerex Corp
* Numerex awarded multi-year offender monitoring contract for the City of Charlotte
* Numerex Corp - renewal of a multi-year contract with charlotte-Mecklenburg police department through city of Charlotte, N.C
* Numerex Corp - contract agreement will provide Numerex's state of art offender monitoring and tracking solution, Omnilink
* Numerex Corp - contract renewal provides up to five years of offender tracking services with an approximate value of $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation acquires Coastal Field Services