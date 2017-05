March 16 Numerex Corp

* Numerex reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $17.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $17.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.57

* Numerex corp - is unable to file its annual report on form 10-k in a timely manner

* Numerex- delay is principally due to need to devote additional time, resources to renegotiating or refinancing company's outstanding senior indebtedness