BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 27 NURI Telecom Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 3rd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 10 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JeAH7L
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement