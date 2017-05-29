BRIEF-Hung Sheng Construction to pay 2016 dividend on Sept. 22
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 22
May 29 Nusasiri Pcl
* Approved investment in panacee medical hong kong ltd for a total registered capital of hk$80 million
* Resolved to approve transactions & disposition of assets of unit, a value of baht 175 million, for sangfah construction & engineering company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 22
* Directors of Eza recommend that shareholders reject takeover bid by taking no action