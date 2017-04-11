April 11 Nustar Energy Lp-

* Nustar Energy L.P. announces entry into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services, Llc

* Nustar Energy Lp - deal for approximately $1.475 billion

* Nustar Energy Lp says approximately 1 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity with 440,000 barrels leased to third parties