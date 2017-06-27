UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27 NuStar GP Holdings LLC:
* On June 27, NuStar GP Holdings LLC entered into fourth amendment to revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* Fourth amendment extends maturity date of credit agreement to June 27, 2018
* Fourth amendment increases borrowing capacity thereunder from $50 million to $60 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sNNFo6) Further company coverage:
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.