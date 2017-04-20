Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 NuStar Logistics L.P:
* NuStar Energy L.P. announces pricing of offering of senior notes
* Says priced $550 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due April 28, 2027
* Senior notes were priced at 100% of par at a yield to maturity of 5.625% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation