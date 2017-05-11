BRIEF-Laobaixing Pharmacy gets approval to issue shares in private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
May 11 Nutritional Holdings Limited:
* Headline loss per share for the year is expected to be between 42.57% and 62.57% more than that from year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says share trade to halt from June 21 pending announcement related to asset restructuring