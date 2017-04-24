New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Nuts Inc
* Says it formed a business alliance with SINA Japan Synthesis Network Group Co., Ltd. and three group companies of SINA on April 24
* Says four entities will cooperate on KOL advertising, advertising via weibo, customer acquisition for medical service and other business
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XVJD0M
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.