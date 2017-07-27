FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Nuvasive announces new organizational structure
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat
Movie Review: Indu Sarkar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Indu Sarkar
Burp! This beer contains probiotic bacteria
Editor's Picks
Burp! This beer contains probiotic bacteria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Nuvasive announces new organizational structure

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc

* Announces new organizational structure

* Nuvasive Inc says it has accepted resignation of its CFO Quentin Blackford, effective August 25, 2017

* Nuvasive - Vickie Capps, independent member of co's board, will provide guidance and support to co's financial organization during transition period

* Says Jason Hannon, president and chief operating officer, is stepping down from his position

* Nuvasive Inc - new structure designed to align strategy and innovation, integrate global commercial channels and transform business operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.