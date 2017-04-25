BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 NuVasive Inc-
* NuVasive announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue rose 16.2 percent to $250 million
* NuVasive Inc says amended its existing revolving line of credit to expand facility from $150 million up to $500 million
* Reiterated full year 2017 guidance
* NuVasive Inc - expects expanded facility to allow "greater flexibility" in planning for maturity of its convertible notes due july 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $250.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.