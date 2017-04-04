BRIEF-JRJR33 CFO John Walker resigns his position with company effective immediately
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
April 4 Nuvectra Corp
* Nuvectra - effective March 30, co entered into amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A to amend development agreement between Aleva and co
* Nuvectra corp - under terms of amendment, Aleva and Nuvectra agreed to modify payment schedule and timing of certain payments - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: