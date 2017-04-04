April 4 Nuvectra Corp

* Nuvectra - effective March 30, co entered into amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A to amend development agreement between Aleva and co

* Nuvectra corp - under terms of amendment, Aleva and Nuvectra agreed to modify payment schedule and timing of certain payments - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: