May 10 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals total Q1 revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $7.0 million compared to $7.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016

* Net income from continuing operations was $2.2 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 or $0.19 per share