BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals total Q1 revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $7.0 million compared to $7.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016
* Net income from continuing operations was $2.2 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 or $0.19 per share
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.