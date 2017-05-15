BRIEF-Genpact Ltd expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
May 15 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc announces topline results from European ankle sprain study with Pennsaid 2 pct
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - trial had failed to meet its primary endpoint
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - will continue to assess opportunities available to pursue marketing authorizations for Pennsaid 2 pct in Canada, Australia and E.U.
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - will be reviewing trial results in with its scientific advisors and regulatory consultants to determine what its next steps should be Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics