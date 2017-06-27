June 27 NV Gold Corp

* NV Gold announces increase in private placement to CDN$1,382,500 and grants stock options

* NV Gold Corp - placement is now an offering of up to 3.95 million units at CDN$0.35 per unit

* NV Gold Corp - proceeds of placement will be used by company for acquisition and advancement of new properties and existing properties