BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Nv5 Global Inc
* NV5 acquires Bock & Clark, a national provider of real estate transactional services
* NV5 Global Inc - deal will be immediately accretive to NV5'S earnings
* NV5 Global Inc - company was purchased entirely in cash with exception of restricted stock granted to key employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.