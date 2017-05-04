GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
May 4 NV5 Global Inc:
* NV5 announces strong first quarter financial results and three strategic acquisitions; raises guidance
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.59 to $1.72
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.12 to $2.25
* Q1 revenue $65.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $331 million to $345 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog was $225.2 million as of April 1, 2017 compared to $220.8 million as of December 31, 2016
* NV5 raises full-year 2017 revenue guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
