Russia's Lukoil wins block in Mexico shallow water oil auction
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Russia's Lukoil made the winning bid for the 12th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
May 17 NV5 Global Inc
* NV5 Global Inc - won $10.5 million in contracts for provision of infrastructure engineering services to public agencies in New York and New Jersey
* NV5 Global Inc - NV5 also won a new $1.3 million contract with New Jersey department of treasury
* NV5 Global - won new $1.35 million contract to provide federally funded infrastructure improvement services for Montauk highway in Suffolk County, New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up