* NV5 Global Inc - won $10.5 million in contracts for provision of infrastructure engineering services to public agencies in New York and New Jersey

* NV5 Global Inc - NV5 also won a new $1.3 million contract with New Jersey department of treasury

* NV5 Global - won new $1.35 million contract to provide federally funded infrastructure improvement services for Montauk highway in Suffolk County, New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: