BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
May 8 Northwest Natural Gas Co:
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* NW Natural reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.40
* Qtrly operating revenues $ 297.3 million versus. $ 255.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $272.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health".