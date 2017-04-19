BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 NXP Semiconductors NV :
* NXP Semiconductors divests stake in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation Ltd.
* Company sold 421.45 million shares, representing a 27.47 percent ownership in ASMC, for a total consideration of $53.7 million USD
* Sale was made to Shanghai Pudong Science And Technology Investment Co., Ltd, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results