INSIGHT-China's pork demand hits a peak, shocking producers, as diets get healthier
* In April, government started new healthy lifestyle campaign
May 3 NXP Semiconductors Nv:
* NXP Semiconductors reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly total revenue $ 2.2 billion versus $ 2.22 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $3.79
* Qtrly product revenue $2.12 billion versus $ 2.18 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In April, government started new healthy lifestyle campaign
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.