April 20 Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure

* Shows NXP Semiconductors N.V. has sold entire 408.8 million H-shares in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd at HK$0.99 ($0.1273) per share to Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co Ltd

* Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co Ltd has bought 12.6 million unlisted foreign shares in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing at HK$0.99 per share

($1 = 7.7756 Hong Kong dollars)