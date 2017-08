July 31 (Reuters) - NXT-ID Inc :

* NXT-ID, Inc releases preliminary results for the six months and quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Q2 preliminary revenue $7.6 million

* Q2 preliminary operating income about $0.7 million versus operating loss $2.3 million

* ‍"Anticipate that consistent revenues from Fitpay will commence in q4 2017"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: