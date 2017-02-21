BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Feb 21 New York State Department of Financial Services (NY DFS):
* New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) announces probe into insurer contraceptive coverage compliance following undercover sting
* Says undercover sting found that 11 health insurers provided inaccurate or misleading information
* Says several health insurers incorrectly stated that a particular contraceptive drug or device is not covered
* Will request information, documentation from health insurers on coverage, reimbursement of contraceptive drugs, devices under health insurance policies Source text: (on.ny.gov/2lrl6b4)
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.