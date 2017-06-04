CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-RBNZ plays down currency rise, weaker Q1 growth as it holds rates
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
June 4 (Reuters)
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
* Premium category listing on LSE alongside domestic offering seen as next best option for Saudi Aramco, followed by standard listing on LSE- FT, citing documents
* Legal counsel implying that London is now frontrunner for Saudi Aramco listing- FT
* Prince Mohammed privately pushed for New York listing of Saudi Aramco- FT, citing sources Source text : on.ft.com/2rq40P7 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.