May 3 New York Times Co
* The New York Times Company reports 2017 first-quarter
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q1 circulation revenue $ 242.375 million versus $218.0
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 from continuing
operations
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Total revenues for q1 of 2017 increased 5.1 percent to
$398.8 million from $379.5 million in q1 of 2016
* Q1 advertising revenue $ 130.028 million versus $139.7
million
* New york times co - qtrly circulation revenues increased
11.2 percent, while advertising revenues declined 6.9 percent
* Total circulation revenues in Q2 of 2017 are expected to
increase at a rate similar to that of Q1 of 2017
* Total advertising revenues in Q2 of 2017 are expected to
decrease in low- to mid-single digits
* Operating costs and adjusted operating costs are expected
to increase in mid-single digits in Q2 of 2017
* Expects capital expenditures of $85 million to $90 million
on a pre-tax basis in 2017
* Paid digital-only subscriptions totaled 2.2 million at end
of Q1 2017, net increase of 348,000 subscriptions compared to
end of Q4 2016
* Growth in no. of paid digital-only subscriptions to news
products in Q2 of 2017 is expected to be slower than prior two
quarters
