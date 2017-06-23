June 23 NYX Gaming Group Ltd:
* NYX Gaming Group announces commitment for debt refinancing
and debenture redemption
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - has entered into a commitment with
ares management limited to refinance its existing debt
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - company plans to repay its 6%
unsecured convertible debentures and all outstanding amounts of
its revolving credit facility
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - transaction is expected to close in
july 2017
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - redemption of all of company's
outstanding 11.0% senior secured series a debentures, 11.0%
senior secured series b debentures
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - redemption of all of company's
outstanding 11.0% senior secured Series C debentures, each with
a due date of December 31, 2019
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - revolving credit facility will be
expanded to £15.0 million to provide increased financial
flexibility
