Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 NYX Gaming Group Ltd
* NYX Gaming Group enters new long-term partnership with Nederlandse Loterij
* NYX Gaming Group has been selected as new platform provider to Nederlandse Loterij
* Under terms of agreement NYX will also provide Nederlandse Loterij with its open gaming system (OGS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)