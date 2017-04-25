April 25 Nyx Gaming Group Ltd

* Nyx Gaming Group Limited reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue of $54.5 million, or growth of 196.6 pct year-over-year

* Qtrly royalty and license revenue of $26.0 million, or growth of 64.3 pct year-over-year

* Adjusted EBITDA in range of $15.0 - $17.0 million expected for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Expects revenue to be in range of $57.0 million - $61.0 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.57