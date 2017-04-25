BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Nyx Gaming Group Ltd
* Nyx Gaming Group Limited reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Qtrly revenue of $54.5 million, or growth of 196.6 pct year-over-year
* Qtrly royalty and license revenue of $26.0 million, or growth of 64.3 pct year-over-year
* Adjusted EBITDA in range of $15.0 - $17.0 million expected for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Expects revenue to be in range of $57.0 million - $61.0 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.57 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
