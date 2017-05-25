BRIEF-India's GTPL Hathway $75 mln IPO fully subscribed - exchange data
* Up to 4.85 billion-rupee ($75.21 million) IPO fully subscribed - exchange data Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4875 Indian rupees) (Mumbai newsroom)
May 26 NZME Ltd
* Appeal of NZCC decision
* Companies believe NZCC was wrong in fact and wrong in law to decline clearance or authorisation for merger
* Co and Fairfax New Zealand will file an appeal in high court
* On 3 May, NZCC announced it had declined to clear or authorise merger of NZME and Fairfax
* Appeal against New Zealand Commerce Commission's decision not to clear or authorise proposed merger of two businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H1 SALES INCREASE OF 8 PERCENT TO SLIGHTLY OVER 5 MILLION EUROS