BRIEF-Hellenic Bank appoints Evripides A. Polykarpou as chairman of the remuneration committee
* EVRIPIDES A. POLYKARPOU WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Feb 28 Nzx Ltd
* appointed Deemple Budhia, Rachel Dunne, Ivana Erceg Floerchinger and Simon Vodanovich, to NZ markets disciplinary tribunal (NZMDT) for three year term
* Financial Markets Authority has confirmed their appointments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EVRIPIDES A. POLYKARPOU WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003