Singapore to allow banks to enter non-financial e-commerce
SINGAPORE, June 27 Singapore's central bank will streamline regulatory requirements to allow banks to conduct or invest in non-financial e-commerce businesses, it said late on Tuesday.
June 27 Nzx Ltd
* It is reviewing its current equity market structure
* Is considering whether differential requirements for smaller companies should be part of solution
* Will commence formal consultation process on structure of its broader market and a review of its listing rules for main board issuers, in q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says board approved allotment of non-convertible debentures worth 1 million rupees