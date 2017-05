May 1 Nzx Ltd:

* Revenue in NZX's markets business was up 3.7 pct on Q1 2016

* Total trading activity declined in Q1 relative to record levels seen in 2016, with total number of trades down 5.1 pct

* For Q1, excluding impact of certain disposals, group revenue was up 3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: