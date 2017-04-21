BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV
April 21 O-net Technologies Group Ltd
* Company, vendors and placing agents entered into placing and subscription agreement
* Placing agent to place total of up to 90 mln placing shares to not less than six placees at placing price of HK$5.25 per placing share
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 24 April 2017 Source (bit.ly/2p3k48Y) Further company coverage:
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal