GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
May 31 (Reuters) -
* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner
* On completion of offering, seller will hold about 46.3 million ordinary shares in 888; about 12.9 percent of 888’s issued ordinary share capital- Bookrunner
* 888 Holdings will not receive any proceeds from the offering- bookrunner
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last